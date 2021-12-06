Lakeshore seeking feedback on future of St. Clair Shores Park

Lakeshore is looking for some feedback on the future of St. Clair Shores Park.

As part of the municipality's budget process, residents are encouraged to give feedback via an online survey.

Mayor Tom Bain says this is a "wonderful opportunity for park users and residents to share your thoughts and shape the future of St. Clair Shores Park."

A consultant has provided a preliminary design for the park to act as a starting point for the community engagement process.

The online survey is available until December 13 while a virtual information session is planned for December 7 from 6pm to 8pm.

More information can be found on the town's website.