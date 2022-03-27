Lakeshore seeks fresh hires for Community Services Division

The Municipality of Lakeshore is set to hold a job fair for its Community Services Division.

Community members and nearby people seeking jobs are being encouraged to head to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre on Sunday, the 27th of March to learn about employment opportunities.

A release from the municipality says the event will include information about part-time and temporary job openings in recreation and give attendees the opportunity to ask questions of Lakeshore team members.

“Working in recreation is an opportunity to directly contribute to the health and well-being of our community, and it also happens to be a lot of fun,” said Frank Jeney, Division Leader – Community Services. “We have an incredibly talented team, and this event is a great chance to learn about what it takes to keep our residents active and engaged.”

Current job openings include Recreation Fitness Instructor, Lifeguard, as well as Summer Camp Counsellors and Instructors.

Attendees interested in working in recreation are asked to bring their resume to the event. Interviews will not be conducted during the job fair, and the event runs from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Applications can also be submitted online at careers.lakeshore.ca.