Lakeshore set to launch new Summer Parks Concert Series this week

Lakeshore is set to launch their new Summer Parks Concert Series, free of charge.

Starting on June 3, every Friday night residents will be able to come out to parks in the area and enjoy a variety of different music genres such as jazz, pop, classic rock and blues by performers all across the region.

Mayor Tom Bain says he expects residents to enjoy the concerts.

"We have other events that are held within the town such as Stroll the Street and it's difficult sometimes to even move," he continued. "People really want to get out and do some activities that don't cost a lot of money."

Bain says it's a great event for residents, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are now wanting to get out and do some activities. Here's a chance for everyone, it's free to come out, to enjoy what's considered some of the best music. It's a good family event to have a good time and talk to friends or neighbours."

He says the concerts are free and fun for the whole family.

"We want everyone to be able to come out, enjoy the concerts, have a good time and really enjoy our whole municipality. The concerts are open for all ages and have a variety of music types so there is interest there for everyone," he said.

The concert series will kick off on Friday, June 3 with a performance from Midlife Jazz at Lakeview Park from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A full schedule of the concerts and other events can be found on Lakeshore's website.