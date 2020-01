The Lakeshore Canadiens took down the Mooretown Flags 2-1 in front of the home town crowd at the Atlas Tube Centre Friday night.

Andrew Thoms scored the winner Lakeshore late in the third period.

The Canadiens got a solid outing between the pipes from Romano Liburdi who stopped 25 of 26 shots he faced.

Lakeshore is now 26-4 on the season and sits atop the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division six points ahead of Mooretown.