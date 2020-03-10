Lakeshore Subdivision Moving Forward Despite Flooding Concerns

Despite community push back, Lakeshore has given the go ahead for the second phase of a subdivision at Old Tecumseh Rd. and Wallace Line.

Dozens of residents turned out to council Tuesday night to voice concerns about adding 75 new homes to the area which already sees flooding on a regular basis.

David Chauvin's property backs onto the proposed development and he says homeowners are feeling left out of the process.

"Our biggest concern is that the existing system already had its challenges and now a further development, 75 homes, adding to an existing problem, we know that the problem is. It's been a problem since 2015. We were informed in previous meetings that it was going to be handled mostly by the developer. Nothing has taken place. There has been no further discussion."

He says residents feel the project is being pushed through without much thought.

"A further 75 homes is proposed to be developed on the existing drainage system which is not working. People's front yards are flooded. Improve the infrastructure before moving forward knowing that the entire Town of Lakeshore is suffering with flood concerns. How can we move forward with a proposed development knowing that this is a significant issue?"

Councillors Len Janisse and Steven Wilder voted against proceeding with the development until more information could be gathered.

Chauvin says Janisse and Wilder understand the concerns.

"It's difficult for me to understand how the two councillors that abut both sides of Wallace Line are opposed to the development, they've been there on the forefront on the ground talking to residents to understand the problem, that when they make a motion to properly defer it until further discussions and engineering practices are looked at, everybody else votes against them."

Amico Properties, the developer heading up the project, has pledged to make improvements to the two drains running along the property.

According to Amico officials, the company spent more than $1-million on drainage upgrades during the first phase of the Lakeside Estates subdivision which included 57 homes.

Work on phase two is expected to get underway soon.