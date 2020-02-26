Lakeshore Takes Game 1

The PJHL's Stobbs Division semi-finals opened Tuesday night at the Atlas Tube Centre with the Lakeshore Canadiens dropping the Essex 73's 5-2.

Brandon Ritchie and Tycen Chittle both scored twice to lead the Lakeshore attack.

Hunter Bailey also scored and goalie Matt Tovell made 25 saves to earn the win.

Liam Hall and Conor Dembinski had the goals for the visiting 73's.

The second game in the series goes Friday night in Essex.

Meantime, the Admirals visit Mooretown Wednesday night to open that semi-final.