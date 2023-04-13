Lakeshore teen facing a first-degree murder charge

A teen has been charged with murder following a death investigation in Lakeshore.

On Wednesday, April 12, members of the Lakeshore Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and the Essex County OPP Crime Unit launched an investigation into a death in Lakeshore.

As a result, the OPP has now charged a 16-year-old male from Lakeshore with first-degree murder.

Police say the victim and accused were known to each other.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.