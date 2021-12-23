Lakeshore Theatres implements temporary Support Your Cinema Combo

In an effort to stay open and keep staff working, Imagine Lakeshore Cinemas is implementing a new temporary service fee called the "Support Your Cinema Combo."

This redeemable ticket will allow moviegoers to take concessions items home for takeout after the show.

The $5 fee was introduced on December 21, due to the Ontario government prohibiting the consumption of concessions items during a movie.

As heard on AM800's the Morning Drive, COO of Imagine Cinemas Gina Facca says factors such as streaming services has effected the theatre industry significantly.

"We get the release date for the movies and we get all excited and then at the last minute the distributor decides, we're going to put this on Disney Plus or HBO Max and they are pivoting to other options. We've made a lot of decisions in the last little while about if we should even stay opened."

Facca says, she understands this might be a tough pill to swallow for some, but is necessary to keep the locally owned theatre operating.

"The Ontario Government hits us not once with the 50 per cent capacity but twice and more painfully with the fact that we can't sell concession. Anyone who is familiar with the economics of the movie theatre, the majority of the revenue from ticket sales goes directly to Hollywood because movies are so expensive, actors are so expensive."

Facca says, the community support has been generally positive despite the new fee.

"We've gotten great local support, because we are really in this community and we do a lot for this community. Some of our other cinemas have been awesome as well, we've had a couple of derogatory messages and what not but overall its been very positive."

According to a release on the theatres website, 65 per cent of profits made for movie tickets go directly to Hollywood.