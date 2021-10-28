Lakeshore to add councillors to COVID-19 vaccination policy

One more step towards finalizing a staff vaccination policy in Lakeshore.

Council approved a policy last month, but then realized councillors were not included.

Mayor Tom Bain says council settled on a policy during its last meeting.

"It was really a finalizing of the bylaw," he continued. "Unfortunately the word council was missed from the bylaw so we will be bringing back separate bylaw for council to pass for themselves to make sure everyone is treated the same."

Bain says no one will be let go for vaccination status.

"We have a high caliber of employees there. We want to keep them. We don't want to fire them over this issue but we realize that the health and safety of their fellow employees is so important that they wont be allowed back into work and they won't be paid if they're not following our COVID policy," he said.

Bain says adding council to the policy will be discussed further at the next meeting.

"Because of delays we did not want to hold up the other one and I am very positive that every council members already had all of their COVID shots. Its just a matter of paper work."

The revised policy will come before council for final approval at its next regular meeting on November 9.