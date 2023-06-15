Lakeshore to allow food trucks to operate throughout the municipality

Lakeshore council is moving to allow food trucks to operate throughout the municipality.

Council approved an amended zoning bylaw during its June 13 meeting to allow food trucks to operate on private property.

Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey says residents are using their space different than they ever have before.

"They're using their space so effectively for weddings, gatherings and birthday parties. It's an awesome opportunity to bring in food trucks, coffee carts, fancy ice cream stations, all of those kind of things," she says.

In residential areas, the vehicles will need the consent of the property owner and only be allowed to operate for up to 24 hours.

Bailey says food trucks are a fun opportunity for everyone.

"We've seen birthday parties where they've been able to bring in an ice cream cart and that sort of thing. We know they're tons of fun, they bring people together. It really creates a space for people to connect to with each other and it's a whole new spin for workplace barbeques, staff appreciation days and all those kind of things," she says.

Bailey says this was a resident driven move.

"Residents were asking for the opportunity to bring in food and support our local community, gather in a different way, bringing people in for birthday parties and celebrations. So this is really a response to the community requesting it," she adds.

As part of the approval, Lakeshore staff will monitor the impact of food trucks and report issues to council in the future.

If required, additional recommendations, such as licensing and enforcement, will be reviewed and provided to council for consideration.