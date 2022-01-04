Lakeshore to close recreation facilities

Recreation facilities in Lakeshore will be closing for at least three weeks.

The municipality has announced it is postponing all programs and rentals until at least January 26.

The postponements come as the province announced it is shifting back to a modified stage two of its reopening plan.

The latest restrictions are in place for at least 21 days and will impact the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, Comber Community Centre, and Libro Community Centre.

The municipality says program registration and facility rental fees will be credited or refunded.

Lakeshore's Municipal Office will stay open for essential visitors.