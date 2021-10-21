Lakeshore to host virtual public meeting on flooding

Lakeshore residents will have a chance to voice their concerns about flooding in the municipality.

Council will hold a special meeting next month to discuss the municipality's flooding response efforts.

Mayor Tom Bain says council will also hear from property owners who have been impacted by local flooding.

He says there have been a number of flooding incidents over the years and they want to hear if they are re-occurring problems or if new problems have popped up.

Bain says the municipality is well aware there have been flooding problems in the past especially along the Lake St. Clair coast.

"We get that north wind in there and we have had studies done on it and are going to have a public meeting so that we can present what we have with regards to solutions and to hear from our public on what they've got to say."

He says he's hoping for a very good discussion.

"There's no one better to listen to then those that are living right on it and those who experience that flooding when it comes," Bain said.

Bain says the municipality wants to hear suggestions and what problems residents are facing.

"Some of those residents have problems where we can come in and put in back water valves and solve individual problems," he continued. Others are within the drainage system itself and that's something the town needs to resolve."

The virtual meeting will takes place on Tuesday, November 2 at 6 p.m.

There will be a brief presentation followed by questions and comments from residents.

The municipality is asking individuals who would like to take part to pre register by November 1.