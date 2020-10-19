Lakeshore to Participate in COVID-19 Wastewater Testing

The Town of Lakeshore has agreed to participate in an initiative to test untreated wastewater for evidence of COVID-19.

Monitoring wastewater identifies the genetic signal or fragments of the virus present in untreated wastewater and scientists will use that data to potentially track the second wave of infection.

According to the release, samples will be taken from the Denis St. Pierre Wastewater Treatment Plant on a weekly basis and analyzed by the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research (GLIER) at the University of Windsor.

The initiative is in cooperation with Ontario biotech company S.M. Research Inc. and is supported by The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

According to town officials, testing takes place before wastewater is treated and research has shown the COVID-19 virus is destroyed during the treatment and disinfection process.