Lakeshore Town Council could be on the move

WINDSOR — Lakeshore town council meetings could be on the move.

Administration is recommending that the current council chambers at Lakeshore town hall be renovated and turned into office space.

"With the growth, you require more staff," says Mayor Tom Bain. "We were getting backups in various departments."

Bain says the current building is older and with the town's growth, more space is needed.

The issue will be discussed at Tuesday's council meeting.

The price tag for the renovation and the move to other locations is about $350,000.

If council approves it, council meetings in the future would be held at either the Atlas Tube Centre or at the Libro Community Centre in South Woodslee.

