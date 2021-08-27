Lakeshore venue listed as potential COVID-19 exposure point

Another potential COVID-19 exposure point in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit has listed Urban Field House on Faith Drive in Emeryville as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited the site on Sunday August 15 may have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is asking anyone who attended the venue to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

On its Facebook page, Urban Field House is described as "a full service venue for wedding, galas and events, nestled within Urban Lakeshore on 4 acres of property."