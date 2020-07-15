Lakeshore Waives Patio Fees

The Municipality of Lakeshore is assisting restaurants and small businesses.

On Tuesday council unanimously approved waiving patio fees.

Mayor Tom Bain says council wants to help businesses recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says small businesses reached out to council about patio fees.

"Especially our restaurants who were counting on being able to have patrons come and enjoy a meal," says Bain. "They needed those patios and we're certainly pleased to be able to accommodate them and allow them."

Bain believes more patios will pop up in the municipalities.

"I think you'll see businesses now that they know, they're to go ahead and put a patio, you'll see them put them in," says Bain.

Earlier this week, Kingsville approved waiving patio fees for restaurants and small businesses.

Windsor also waived patio fees when the city approval to enter stage two of the province's recovery plan.