Lakeshore Waiving Temporary Outdoor Patio Fees

Lakeshore is lending a hand to its bars and restaurants in an effort to help with the COVID-19 recovery.

Council has agreed to waive any fees associated with temporary outdoor patios for the 2021 season.

Councillor Steven Wilder says they've streamlined the application process as well.

"There's going to be site plans and documents and things like that required, but the process is going to be absolutely as simple as possible, as straight forward as possible so that it's not another hurdle or roadblock or anything like that for a business," says Wilder.

He says not too many businesses took advantage of last year's fee waiver, but they're hoping for a better response this time around.

"I think last year there was kind of limited uptake on it, but I expect this year, with some of the successes we've seen elsewhere in other municipalities, I think there's going to be more interest," he says. "There's some new businesses that have opened up as well."

Wilder says businesses need any help they can get right now.

"They've been through enough," says Wilder. "So anything we can do to help out. Something as simple as waiving our fees so that it's one less thing for them to pay, maybe a bit of a small step or a small cost, but I think it has a huge impact on business owners."

Bar and restaurants owners are asked to reach out to the town to develop plans for their outdoor patios.

Fees are being waived until January 1, 2022.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi