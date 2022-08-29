Lakeshore wants community feedback on proposed Charity Gaming Centre

Lakeshore is asking for feedback on its proposed Charity Gaming Centre.

The municipality has launched a community consultation for the cGaming Centre asking residents to attend an open house or do an online survey voicing their opinions.

The virtual open house takes place on Monday, September 12 and an in-person open house will be held at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre on Wednesday, September 14.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain says this is a good way to see if residents have any concerns about the proposed gaming centre.

"We all know that it's almost been three years that we've been behind closed doors in our homes. People are certainty beginning to get out and take different forms of entertainment, we see this as one area where it's a different type of entertainment, people can choose or not choose to go."

Bain says the open houses will respond to many unanswered questions.

"There will be an explanation of what gaming centres are and how they work, you will be able to ask questions there. We ask people to come to the open house and be prepared to ask your questions there and you should be able to get your answers ahead of time."

He says council needs to know what the general public feels about the proposed gaming centre.

"This is certainly a case of council looking at approving the gaming centre coming in and if residents are opposed to it coming in. We saw when we did an open house on greenhouses there was a huge opposition to bringing them in."

Earlier this month, council voted in favour of scheduling the public input session and discussed the relocation of the gaming centre from Tecumseh to Lakeshore.

If approved this would move the Power Play Gaming Centre to 446 Advance Blvd.

Council will consider feedback before going forward with the proposal.

