It's nine wins in a row for the Lakeshore Canadiens.

They shut out the Thunderhawks 6-0 in Wallaceburg Saturday night.

Hunter Bailey had a three point night for the Canadiens with a goal and a pair of assists.

Romano Liburdi stopped all 15-shots he faced to pick up the shut out win.

The Canadiens are now 19-2 on the season and sit in first place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League's West Stobbs Division.