Lakeshore woman facing charges for shoplifting

A woman from Lakeshore is facing shoplifting charges after an incident over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday, August 28 at 4:22 p.m. officers responded to call about shoplifting at a business in the 200 block of Erie Street South in Leamington.

An investigation found that a woman went into multiple businesses in Leamington and left with merchandise.

Officers found the suspect a short while later and subsequently took her into custody without incident.

44-year-old Melissa Vecchione, of Lakeshore, is facing three counts of Theft Under $5000 - Shoplifting as a result.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.