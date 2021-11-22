Lakeside Plastics secures future as Swedish industrial group takes over operations

A new investor has stepped forward to take over Lakeside Plastics in Windsor-Essex.

Swedish industrial group KB Components has bought the automotive parts supplier at 3786 N. Talbot Rd. in Oldcastle.

KB Components plans to merge Lakeside Plastics with its current operation at 2900 St. Etienne Blvd. in Windsor, adding several customers within the Electrical Vehicle segment.

The company plans to rename its current operation KB 1 and the Lakeside Plastics facility will become known as KB 2.

Unifor Local 195 represents the workers at Lakeside Plastics and union president, Emile Nabbout, says Lakeside Plastics future was a little rocky and the company has been in trouble for awhile.

Nabbout says they were able to negotiate with KB Components to facilitate the purchase.

"It was contingent on having one collective agreement and having us represent KB Components as well and the deal went through," he continued. "We were able, as Local 195, to put together one collective agreement for KB Components and Lakeside Plastics."

He says the future of KB Components is bright for the membership.

"For the new investor, it's a very credible workplace right now. We have a new customer, we have new equipment that will be delivered to the facility and our members, now I think they can rest and say that the workplace has a future for all of them," Nabbout said.

Nabbout says the two facilities will employ around 230 unionized workers.

"Right now at Lakeside Plastics, which is now KB Components 2, we have over 150 plus about 50 temporary part-time employees and at KB 1, we have about 30 members in that facility."

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.