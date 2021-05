Some good news for boaters in Windsor.

With the province loosening COVID-19 restrictions, the boating season is getting set to kick off at Lakeview Park Marina.

Boat ramps and fuel pumps will open to the public beginning Thursday morning.

The city is reminding residents to keep COVID-19 precautions in mind while at the marina — boaters are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

The marina's full schedule can be found at LakeviewParkMarina.ca.