Lamar Jackson: I requested a trade earlier this month

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson says he requested a trade from the team.

Jackson posted on Twitter this morning that he asked for a trade on March 2nd after the Ravens weren't interested in meeting his value.

He added his main goal is to win a Super Bowl but he must also do what he believes is best for his family.

The Ravens placed a nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which means another team is able to sign him to an offer sheet and Baltimore can match any offer.

The star QB represents himself and the NFL warned teams last week that they're only permitted to speak with Jackson regarding a contract and no one else.

