Lamont back in Windsor's mayor's race

Ernie "The Baconman" Lamont is back in the mayor's race.

He originally filed his nomination papers in May but withdrew in July and entered the ward 3 race.

But according to the city's website, Lamont is once again seeking the mayor's seat in Windsor.

As of Wednesday morning, Lamont is up against Chris Holt and Benjamin Danyluk.

Current Mayor Drew Dilkens hasn't stated yet if he's seeking re-election.

In ward 3, current councillor Rino Bortolin announced last month he is not running for another term.

Brian Yeomans, James McCarte and Renaldo Agostino are currently seeking the ward 3 seat.