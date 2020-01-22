Lancer Football Schedule Released

The schedule is out for the 2020 Lancer football season.

Ontario University Athletics (OUA) released the dates on Wednesday for the road to the 113th Yates Cup.

The schedule kicks off in late August with 11 teams, including the Lancers beginning their season on Sunday, August 30th.

Windsor will open at home against the Ottawa Gee Gees at Alumni Field and will not host the Labour Day Classic this year because they'll be traveling up the 401 to take on the Laurier Golden Hawks on Sunday, September 6th.



The Lancers will also host the Toronto Varsity Blues on Saturday September 12th, the Queen's Gaels on Saturday October 3rd as part of Alumni Weekend, and the McMaster Marauders in the final regular season home game on October 24th.



Windsor's road trips include Laurier, Carleton, Waterloo, and York, with the non-combatant teams being the Western Mustangs and Guelph Gryphons with the Lancers bye week falling on week four in the middle of September.



Playoffs for the Yates Cup will begin on October 26th and conclude with the championship game on November 9th.