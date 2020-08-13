Lancer Hockey Team Announces Top Recruits

The Lancer's top recruits include defensemen, Jayson Fetter and Olivier Arseneau, goaltender Noah Gresbrecht and forwards Barrett Daschyshn, Matt Dorsey, and Robbie Burt.

After playing two years at the University of Prince Edward Island, Arseneau is transferring to Windsor and will make an immediate impact. His calm demeanor and added experience will give added support to an already strong back end. Olivier played 3 seasons in the BCHL for the Chilliwack Chiefs prior to making the step to U SPORTS. He will be continuing his studies in Kinesiology.

A defenseman with the Leamington Flyers, Fetter was recognized this past year as the GOJHL's Western Conference Defenseman of the Year. The Windsor, ON native is a solid blue liner who plays hard, is physical in his own end and is a great skater who transition into U SPORTS nicely.

Splitting this past season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL and the Portage Terriers of the MJHL, Gresbrecht posted a 1.86 Goals Against average and sported a .925 Save percentage. At 6'4 the South Surrey, BC native is extremely agile, while also being controlled and calm in his movements.

Dorsey is a skilled winger who averaged a point a game with the Wenatchee Wild in the BCHL for two consecutive years. As a big body presence that gets to the net, his skating ability creates separation and he has demonstrated the ability to create plays at every level.

A 2015 first round draft pick of the Kingston Frontenacs, Burt spent this past season with the Amherst Ramblers of the MHL where he put up 40 points (28 goals, 12 assists) in 45 games played. At 6'0, 200lbs, the Hillsburgh, ON native is a highly skilled forward with a powerful shot on the right side.

Another Maritime Hockey League alum, Daschyshn played three years in the QMJHL for the Halifax Mooseheads before moving on to the Pictou County Crushers of the MHL. Barrett is an imposing player who competes hard every night and his ability to get to pucks and make plays will create a lot of room for his teammates.

After a delay to the start of the 2020-21 season was announced as a result of COVID-19, the puck is scheduled to drop in January 2021.

Dates and times are still being determined, but please stay tuned to goLancers.ca for more updates as they become available.

with files from (Elisa Mitton Sports Information Coordinator)