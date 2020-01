The University of Windsor's Lancer men's and women's hockey teams were at home Saturday.

The lady Lancers picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the Laurentian Voyageurs.

Maggie Peterson scored the winner for Windsor.

Following that, the men's team scored two unanswered goals in the third period to secure a 2-1 win over the Brock Badgers.

Ryan Barbosa and Anthony Salinitri were the goal scorers for Windsor.