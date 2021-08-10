Lancer Track Coach Named to Canada's Paralympic Team

A member of the University of Windsor track and field team has been named to Canada's Paralympic team's athletics coaching staff.

Lancer track and field associate head coach Brett Lumley will be part of Team Canada during the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The games are scheduled to take place Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

With 16 Canadian athletes representing the red and white in athletics, Lumley is one of five event coaches and will coach ambulatory track, jumps, and relay.

This is Lumley's ninth assignment with the national team for Athletics Canada, most recently as an event coach with the Canadian Para Pan Am team in 2019.