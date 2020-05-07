Lancer Volleyball Team Announces Recruiting Class

Men's Volleyball head coach James Gravelle is pleased to announce the recruiting class for the 2020-21 season.

The group includes local player, LaSalle's Chad Kristalovich, Ingersoll native Colin Hutchison, and international recruits Gustavo Siqueira and Davi Urtiga who both hail from Brazil.

A 6'1 outside hitter, Kristalovich currently attends Sandwich Secondary School and plays for the local SKY Volley Club.

Gravelle has had the opportunity to witness Kristalovich develop over a number of years and believes he will be a good fit with the Lancers. "Chad has been a standout player for SKY and will bring hard work and determination every day," said Gravelle. "His outstanding character will also be an asset to our team and our school community. Chad can play both outside hitter or libero and has excellent control of the ball."

Kristalovich heard great things about his local institution and will study human kinetics in the fall. "I am super excited to be apart of such an outstanding volleyball program and have the opportunity to grow individually and collectively with such a great group of athletes."

Colin Hutchison is a 6'4 opposite who attends and plays for Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute and the Forest City Volleyball Club. Hutchison has made a tremendous impact with the IDCI helping to lead the Blue Bombers to an OFSAA Antique Bronze and WOSSA Championship in 2019. That same season he was named the team MVP, a 16U all-star, and the IDCI male athlete of the year.

with files from Elisa Mitton, Sports Information Coordinator, University of Windsor