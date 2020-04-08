Lancers Add Veteran Talent from Quebec

Head coach Chantal Vallée is pleased to announce the commitment of three standout recruits to the Lancer women's basketball program for the 2020-21 season.

Joining the blue and gold in the fall are forward Alexa Neal, guard/forward Mariam Dehkissia, and point guard Grace Koffi.

A native of Montreal, Neal just finished her third season with the Dawson College Blues where she has helped her squad reached the CCAA National Championships, taking home a silver medal in 2018 and more recently securing the bronze medal in 2019.

Dehkissia has just completed her third and final season with the Champlain-Lennoxville Cougars where she has been a fixture in the starting lineup.

Currently, Dehkissia is leading her team in points, averaging 13.9 points, while also pulling down 9.3 rebounds per game.

A 5'6 point guard and standout athlete at College Montmorency, Koffi will be bringing with her defensive intensity, a high basketball IQ and a scoring touch that will help her make an immediate impact with the Lancers.



with files from the University of Windsor