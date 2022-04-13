Lancers announce recipients for University of Windsor Athletes of the Year

Lancer standouts Sydney Pattison and Mason Kohn have been awarded the Banner and Olympic Shields as the University of Windsor Athletes of the Year.

Kohn re-established himself as a top men’s hockey player in the country. The Florida Native scored 20 points in 16 games, which put him at sixth overall in the OUA. His performance helped pave the way for the Lancers to finish first in the OUA Western Conference this year.

Meanwhile, Pattison made a smooth transition onto the Lancer cross country and track & field teams and made waves across the OUA. Her season started strong with an all-time Lancer record in the women’s mile. She captured two gold medals and one silver medal, and was named female athlete of the meet at the Team Challenge meet.

Elsewhere on Lancer rosters, The DeMarco Awards are going to Dami Alalade from men’s volleyball and Brooke Davis from women’s volleyball.

And, the Captain’s Trophies went to Thomas Kennedy from men’s basketball, Jade Samping from women’s soccer, and Jillian Holland-Penney from fastpitch.

The Super Sophomore Awards were presented to women’s hockey standout Maggi DeWolf-Russ, and Steven Abrams from men’s volleyball on the men’s side.

The Female Rookie of the Year Award went to Samara Quanz from cross country/track & field, while Demir Tagani from football and Ben Tilson from track & field won the Male Rookie of the Year.

