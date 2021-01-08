Lancers Bring in Ringor for Upcoming Season

Head Coach Deanna Iwanicka and the Lancer women's hockey team are kicking off 2021 by signing forward Rorie Ringor for the 2021-22 season.



Ringor, from Winnipeg, is a 5'8' centre that comes from the RINK Hockey Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).



Ringor is a versatile athlete that will bring a presence at both ends of the ice.



With RINK, Ringor finished the 2019-20 season with 18 points in 18 games played (11 goals, 7 assists). She also played for Team Manitoba at the 2018 Canada Games, and again with the squad the following year in 2019.



Graduating from high school with distinction, she aims to have a career in medicine and will study Behavioural Cognition and Neuroscience in the fall.



Ringor is the second athlete from the CSSHL to join the blue and gold for next season, joining Elissa Benjamin from the Northern Alberta Xtreme who announced her commitment in November.