Lancers Fall to Gaels in Legends Action

Despite holding the line in their second game the Lancer Gaming couldn’t fight back to win the match against Queen’s University on Wednesday night in Ontario Post-Secondary Esports’ League of Legends play.

The best of three series saw the Lancers fall to the veteran Gaels in game one and two. They had an impressive start in game one with Osama Al Eisawy picking up points early on, but a strong counterpick by the Gaels dominated the board.

Early Dragon’s helped give the Lancers a fighting chance in game two but they were defeated after 1:42 minutes of play.

"We had a much better second game over the first," says Head Coach Ali Abduelmula. "Overall, well played, but small mistakes cost us the match."

The Lancers will face off against York University on November 12 at 6 p.m.