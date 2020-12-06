Lancers Fall to Top Ranked Varsity Blues

In a best of 3 series, the Lancers held their own but faltered to the top ranked Varsity Blues in just under an hour of play.

Game one saw Michael Clarke and Osama Al Eisawy play at the top of their game, battling it out head-to-head with their U of T counterparts.

Mohammed Al-Abbas experienced a rough start that saw him fall behind as Toronto applied maximum pressure on the mid-lane with the Varsity Blues winning 1-0.

In the second contest Tyler Hong and Mark Barkou stunned their opponents with an impressive early triple kill however the enemy Aatrox and Kahn's quick healing abilities made them impossible to kill leading the Varsity Blues to a 2-0 victory.

Lancer Gaming's Head Coach Ali Abduelmula said "our bot lanes played incredibly well and kept our hopes alive."

The Lancers will next see action against the Fanshawe Falcons on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.