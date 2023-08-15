Lancers football coach hoping for deep playoff run

The Windsor Lancers football season is officially underway.

The team kicked off training camp on Sunday at Alumni Stadium.

The Lancers are coming off a four-win regular season in 2022, with the team making the playoffs for the first time in eight years but lost in the opening round to Ottawa.

"The fact that we were able to make it to the playoffs for the first time in eight years and we won on the road for the first time in seven years a couple times, those were some pretty big goals but moving forward we have a higher expectation now," says Lancers football head coach Jean-Paul Circelli. "So making the playoffs isn't good enough, we expect to have a deep playoff run. We really expect the city of Windsor to be able to come out and really have a team that they're proud. We kind of adopted this moniker of 'blue collar, gold swagger' and really take on the persona of this city, this hard working group that people can be proud of but at the same time really have fun because this is a passion of ours and we know Windsor is a passionate sports city."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Circelli says renovations are happening in the team's locker room.

"Just to be able to give the guys their own new home away from home, it's that sense of appreciation but give them an opportunity to bond, to get together and really have a place to put their feet up and say, this is important, the university cares about us," says Circelli.

The Lancers kick-off the 2023 regular season on the road against McMaster on August 26.

The team's home opener is set for the following weekend against Guelph.