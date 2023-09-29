Lancers football team looks to make it six in a row

The Lancers are coming off a 29-5 victory last Saturday against Queen's while the Mustangs beat Ottawa at home 50-17.

Both teams are 5-0 to start off the season and sit atop of the OUA standings with the Laurier Golden Hawks.

The 4th ranked Windsor Lancers Football Team is looking to remain undefeated when they welcome the Western Mustangs to Alumni Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, head coach Jean-Paul Circelli says despite the success, his team remains grounded.

"There's a lot of understanding where we came from and even though we have a lot of success and we're ranked number four in the country which is wonderful, it wasn't too long ago that we were at the bottom and that kind of drive can really help a program out and that's something we're going to be leaning on come tomorrow," says Circelli.

He says he wants his team's emotion to flow and not be intimidated.

"We really want the current confidence our team has having won five in a row and feeling like world beaters that we want to keep that emotion and we want to feed off that energy the stadium brings," he says Circelli.

Circelli played for Western's head coach Greg Marshall at McMaster.

He also coached with Marshall at Western for a number of seasons before coming to Windsor.

Circelli says there's a lot of mutual respect between himself and Marshall.

"I know going into a game like this, it's really a lot of familiarity and our guys know how emotional and how personal the game is and I think it just brings that much more excitement to it because we're going to get their best effort and we're going to have our best effort going forward as well," says Circelli.

Windsor is 5-0 for the first time since 1975.

Kick-off for Saturday's game is set for 1 p.m.