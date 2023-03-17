Lancers men's hockey season comes to an end with 7-0 loss to Alberta

The Windsor Lancers men's hockey season has come to an end after a tough 7-0 loss.

During the quarter-final game at the U SPORTS championships, the Lancers went up against the number five seed Alberta Golden Bears.

Alberta scored a goal less than one minute into the first period. Windsor was then handed a five-minute head contact penalty, resulting in three more goals by the Bears.

In the second, Alberta scored two additional goals.

And in the third, the Bears solidified their win with another goal.

The Lancers posted on social media that they would like to thank all of their fans, family and friends for the support throughout their 2022-2023 season.