Lancers recognize athletes

University of Windsor athletes have been recognized at the Windsor Lancers Evening of Excellence.

Mandy Brunet, a LaSalle native was named the female athlete of the year, taking home Banner Shield award.

The Track and Field star won gold at both the OUA championships and the U SPORTS national championships and went undefeated in women’s triple jump this season.

She also never trailed in a triple jump competition and did not have a single jump under 12 metres for the season.

On the men's side, Thomas Kennedy was named male athlete of the year, taking home the Olympic Shield award.

The senior basketball player was named the OUA’s most valuable player and a first-team all-star.

The Windsor native finished first in the country in both offensive and defensive rebounding.

He also set the university's men's basketball all-time scoring record with 1,479 points in 83 career games, breaking the school's record for career blocks with 117.

Photo courtesy: Windsor Lancers Twitter account (@WindsorLancers)

Lancers men's volleyball head coach James Gravelle won the Gino Fracas Coach of the Year Award.

He guided the Lancers to a 15-5 conference record and a second-place overall finish in the OUA.

The annual award ceremony took place Tuesday evening at St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

Photo courtesy: Windsor Lancers Twitter account (@WindsorLancers)