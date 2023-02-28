Lancers suspend online ticket sales after attempted security breach

Fans looking to buy tickets in advance for upcoming Windsor Lancers playoff games are out of luck.

The university's department of athletics has announced online ticket sales have been turned off after an attempted security breach.

According to the Lancers website, the athletic department was made aware of the attempted breach on AudienceView Campus.

AudienceView Campus, is a third-party vendor contracted by universities and colleges to process online ticket sales for events.

The athletic department says until further notice, the only way to buy tickets for home games will be at the gate.

Tickets will go on sale an hour before the event.

The Lancers say they take the privacy of our community members very seriously, and will be working closely with AudienceView Campus as they resolve the issue.

