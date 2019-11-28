Lancers Sweep Guelph

The Windsor Lancers closed out their 2019 schedule strong with a 98-77 drubbing of the Guelph Gryphons at the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse Wednesday night.



Freshman guard Shakael Pryce had a fantastic outing, leading all scorers with 25 points on 56 per cent shooting.

The win puts the Lancers above .500, sitting a 6-5 heading into the new year.



Thomas Kennedy double-doubled pairing his 24 points with 14 rebounds on the night.

In the women's game the No. 6 Windsor Lancers rolled to a 73-61 win over the Guelph Gryphons.



The Lancers stay atop the OUA West heading into the holiday break with a 10-1 record.

Kayah Clarke led all scorers on the night with 22 points on 60 per cent shooting.

The Lancers resume OUA play on Saturday, January 11th when they visit the Laurier Golden Hawks.

