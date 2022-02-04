Land deal finalized to make way for Grove Motor Inn in Colchester

Another hurdle has been cleared for the development of a proposed hotel in Colchester.

The Town of Essex has closed the deal on the purchase and sale of the municipally-owned property at 96 County Road 50 West, the future home of the Grove Motor Inn, a two-story, 28 room hotel near Colchester Harbour.

Town of Essex Administration began working with the developers over a year ago on site selection, rezoning, site plan control, and environmental remediation.

Following the official sale of the property, the Town says it will continue to work with the developers on acquiring building permit approvals and community improvement grant opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Grove Motor Inn to Colchester! The long-awaited development will offer a unique experience to local residents and tourists alike." said Richard Meloche, Mayor of the Town of Essex. "This unique development will add tremendous value to our community and positively contribute to the local economy."

There is currently no anticipated completion date for the development.