Lane closures and restrictions start Thursday on E.C. Row Expressway

A heads up for drivers using the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.

The eastbound E.C. Row at Dominion Boulevard will be closed Thursday, May 12 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for road work.

The westbound E.C Row on-ramp at Dougall Avenue will have lane restrictions between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily until until Wednesday, May 25.

Various lane restrictions have been in place since mid-April along the expressway in both directions between Huron Church Road and Howard Avenue.

It's part of a project that has the eastbound lanes from Dominion Boulevard to Dougall Avenue being reconstructed, with the complete reconstruction of the Dougall off-ramp. There will also be work on the Dominion on-ramp and on the Dominion overpass.

The is the second phase of a $10-million project that began in 2020, with phase one focused on the westbound lanes.