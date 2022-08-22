Lane restrictions expected due to road improvements on Huron Church

Some new lane restrictions are expected on Huron Church Road until at least the end of September.

On Monday, August 22, road repairs will be made on Huron Church between Dorchester Road and Tecumseh Road West.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante says he is happy to see this last stretch of the road be completed.

"We're going to see partial lane closure but the end product will be a really good stretch of road that will connect the expressway to the Ambassador Bridge."

Costante says the goal is to finish the project by the end of September.

"Timelines sometimes shift and weather depending is the big asterisks but I'm hopeful that it wraps up in a few months. I will say that previous construction projects on this stretch of road have finished within more or less the timelines that were prescribed so I'm hopeful that this will also reach those same objectives."

He says a lot of work needs to be done on the road.

"This is a great example of how road reconstruction and rehab is not just good for those driving on the road but also for nearby businesses. We've seen so much development happening along Huron Church Road, commercial development especially, so this road reconstruction only enhances that project."

Lane restrictions will remain in effect until Friday, September 30.

Residents are asked to slow down and be cautious when driving in the area.

With files from AM800's Rob Hindi

