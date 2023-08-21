Lanspeary Pool reconstruction continues

The rebuild of a popular outdoor swimming pool in Windsor continues.

Crews started to reconstruct the pool in June at Lanspeary Park.

The pool has been out of service since the summer of 2022 after staff noticed the liner needed to be replaced.

Ward 4 city councillor Mark McKenzie represents the area and says it's an exciting time for the area.

"It's nice to see these projects happening finally and getting the funding," says McKenzie. "It's something that's been long overdue with the pool there. I know it gets used pretty frequently. It's pretty busy there in the summer. The only bummer I guess would be that there's no pool this summer which I know a lot of parents and children were kind of disappointed about."

He says it's good to see the work finally happening.

"That's where I learned to swim as a child," says McKenzie. "That's where I learned to swim and I learned to ice skate at Lanspeary Park because my dad owned a business just down the street so it's exciting to see this pool being renovated."

Crews work on the new Lanspeary Pool at Lanspeary Park in Windsor, August 21, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

McKenzie adds the goal is to have the pool up and running next summer.

"We can hopefully you know do this quickly, get it all done and ready for next summer that way it's all set to go," says McKenzie.

In July 2022, the previous Windsor city council approved roughly $3-million for the rebuild.

The pool is located on Langlois Avenue near Ottawa Street and was originally built in 1950.

It was a heated pool and included a lift for persons with disabilities and a diving board.