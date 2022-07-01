Large crowds expected on Wyandotte Street for Canada Day festivities

Large crowds are expected on Wyandotte Street this year for Canada Day festivities

The Canada Day Parade is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting at Devonshire Road and ending at Aylmer Avenue, the parade route will move along Wyandotte Street East.

Larry Horwitz, Chairman of the Wyandotte Centre BIA, says people are piling into the streets.

"I want to wish everyone a happy Canada Day! People are now coming into the streets, and Wyandotte will be filled all the way from downtown to Walkerville with thousands and thousands of happy people today. Just really enjoy the parade, the shopping and all the restaurants."

He says there are a variety of different things the community can experience down on Wyandotte.



"Well over 50 restaurants, and all kinds of shops all along Wyandotte Street and they're finally learning all about it again after a couple of years and really enjoying the different types of foods and different types of retail shops all along Wyandotte."

Horwitz says he was anticipating a big crowd for the parade.



"We've been indoors for so long with COVID and everything else, this parade is going to be one of the biggest parade's we've ever seen. I expect thousands and thousands of people to be showing up all day today."

This year's parade will include three giant inflatables, six marching bands and lots of entertainment.

The parade begins at 11 a.m.