Large drugs and firearm seizure leads to charges

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit have seized a substantial amount of illicit drugs, a handgun, ammunition and money, after a lengthy investigation.

In April, the DIGS Unit launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs. During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified, along with an involved vehicle and residence.

At the beginning of this month, officers were granted a search warrant in relation to the involved vehicle and residence, located in the 1200 block of Foxhill Ct.

On June 2, the vehicle was located as well as one of the suspects who driving the vehicle and they were arrested. The vehicle was seized. The second suspect was located later in the day and arrested as well.

A large amount of illicit drugs, a handgun, ammunition, and quantity of currency were located and seized. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be worth $69,765.

29 year old female, Kayla Couto, and 29 year old man, Nejahwan Grant, from Windsor, are each facing numerous charges such as possession of a prohibited firearm with no licence, and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to traffic.