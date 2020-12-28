Large Gathering at Wheatley Church Results in a Charge

Another charge has been laid connected to a large gathering at a local church.

Just after 11am Boxing Day, Chatham-Kent Police were called to the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley.

Officers observed more than 100 unmasked parishioners inside the church — current provincial regulations limit religious gatherings to just 10 people and a municipal bylaw states masks are required during worship.

A member of the church, a 50-year-old Merlin man, took responsibility for the gathering and was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to police, parishioners agreed to end the church service early and leave the property.

The man charged will appear in court in the new year.

This is the second charge laid related to a church service — a Windsor pastor was charged for holding a large gathering at the Harvest Bible Church on Spring Garden Rd.

The local health unit has asked the religious community to stop in-person gatherings and make a switch to virtual services.