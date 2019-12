Chatham-Kent Police are looking for a tool.

In fact, quite a few tools and the people who stole them.

Sometime late Monday or early Tuesday, a construction trailer in Shrewsbury was broken into.

The trailer was parked on Adelaide St. at the time.

Some $10,000 worth of DeWalt power tools were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.