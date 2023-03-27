Large residental and commercial development proposed along Huron Church Road

A large apartment building complex and commercial development is being proposed for a vacant piece of land along Huron Church Road in Windsor's west-end.

A rezoning application going to the City's Development and Heritage Standing Committee calls for the construction of three multiple dwelling buildings and one combined use building, set on a piece of land between the University Mall and Assumption College Catholic High School.

Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante, who represents that part of the city, says the proposal is a net positive for the area because it will compliment a lot of the development along Huron Church over the years.

"It adds now a residential mix to address a few things, one is a housing crisis that we're experiencing in our community. But it's also going to provide a further level of support for the businesses that have already chosen to locate on Huron Church, and those that will choose to locate on Huron Church in the future," he says.

A residential and commercial development is proposed on a piece of land (pictured above) along Huron Church Road, right between the University Mall and Assumption College Catholic High School. (Image courtesy of the City of Windsor)

The proposal calls for 640 dwelling units, eight commercial retail units, 779 parking spaces, nine loading spaces, and 55 bicycle parking spaces.

The report indicates each building would have varying heights and a varying number of units, while the commercial buildings would be two stand-alone structures.

Costante says it will help create a walkable element based on all the businesses located along that strip of Huron Church Road.

"For a moment I want you to envision Huron Church years from now when upwards of 70 per cent of the trucks are off of that road and what that's going to do to encourage more pedestrian-friendly active transportation along that stretch," he says.

Vehicle access is proposed from Huron Church Road via two new access points, and from Tecumseh Road West via an access road through the abutting University Shopping Centre.

Costante says he's grateful to the companies and individuals making investments in the ward.

"I think they see the same vision for Huron Church as I do. It's going to be transforming significantly over the next several years, especially as the truck traffic is alleviated and diverted to the Gordie Howe International Bridge. I think Huron Church has a significant amount of potential and investors have seen that," he adds.

The vacant property is owned by University Residential Land Corp., a Westdell Development Corp division.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee will meet Wednesday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m.

If the committee approves the rezoning requests, the proposal would go to a future meeting of city council for final approval.