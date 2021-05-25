LaSalle Being Asked to Approve $6.5M for Event Centre

LaSalle council is hoping to move forward with its plans to redevelop the waterfront in the town.

On Tuesday night's agenda, is a recommendation to enter into an agreement for the renovation of the former Westport Marina into a municipal Event Centre at a cost of $6.5-million.

Councillor Sue Desjarlais says if approved, it will be a great place for the community to come together.

"We're hoping that with some of the improvements that we're making on the inside, washrooms, kitchen facilities, doors, windows, that kind of thing, that it's going to be a place where people want to come and see an indoor market or maybe a musical concert, who knows at this point what we're going to do with it."

According to Desjarlais, this is a multi-year, multi-million dollar project.

"It's being done in stages," she says. "We do have money in reserves, we've applied for some grants for it so it will be quite a facility if we give it five to eight years for a completion date."

Desjarlais believes this is the town's chance to expand on something that already exists, adding "We get a lot of comparisons to Amherstburg, we get comparisons to Windsor and Windsor's waterfront, Amherstburg's Navy yard Park," says Desjarlais. "So now it's our turn to build something to keep the flow of river attractions going between Windsor and south of Amherstburg towards Barre Pointe."

According to the report going before council, it's anticipated that the Event Centre will be substantially complete by spring 2022.

Tuesday's meeting of LaSalle council gets underway at 6 p.m.

— With files from AM800's Gord Bacon